Andrew Kimmerle, son of Sanderson Ford's president, dies days after incident on dealer's lot

Kimmerle was the business manager for the dealership. He was riding a scooter at a "high rate of speed," according to police.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The son of one of the Valley's automotive giants died Sunday after being involved in an accident on the Sanderson Ford lot on Aug. 15.

Glendale police said Andrew Kimmerle was riding an electric scooter "at a high rate of speed" around the Sanderson Ford lot at Grand and Maryland avenues when he ran into an employee-driven pickup turning left on Aug. 15.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, police said.

Kimmerle was the business manager at Sanderson Ford. He is the son of Dave Kimmerle, the president of Sanderson Ford.

Andrew Kimmerle is survived by his wife Megan and their four boys.

