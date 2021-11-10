A Valley Navajo family reflects on Indigenous Peoples' Day and shares the importance of the national day

As many question whether Indigenous Peoples' Day will become an Arizona holiday, a Valley Navajo family shared their perspective on the day.

MESA, Ariz. — Monday, many people are home from work and school because of Columbus Day, nationwide. In Arizona, 2020 was the first time the state recognized Indigenous Peoples' Day, thanks to a proclamation signed by Governor Doug Ducey.

As many question whether Indigenous Peoples' Day will become a state holiday, a Valley Navajo family shared their perspective on the importance of the day to them in Arizona.

Theresa Hatathlie Delmar and her husband David, both from the Navajo Nation, share the meaning of carrying on Indigenous Peoples' Day to them, their Navajo tribe and indigenous people in America.

"It gives quite a bit of credibility for the voices out there who advocate for the health of this land," Hatathlie Delmar said.

This Navajo family wants to see Indigenous Peoples' Day as a day to remember, acknowledge and educate.

"We have more than 500 tribes all over the United States and so many of these communities, they all have their own history," Hatathlie Delmar said.

It's a history, Theresa said is glossed over when it comes to education.

"I grew up in a public school setting and in that setting, I never knew that indigenous people were slaves," she said.

Theresa and David work hard to keep their language alive.

"We put this four-page insert totally all written in the Navajo language, into the Navajo Times, which is the national newspaper of the Navajo tribe," Delmar said.

So the stories of resilient people with hundreds of tribes, clans and rich cultures, are not lost for good.

"Something like recognizing Indigenous Peoples' Day helps us to do that, helps us to add our voice to that diversity that is in our world today," he said.

Theresa and David shared some websites to support Indigenous Peoples' Day.

