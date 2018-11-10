PEORIA, Ariz. - An 11-year-old boy died Wednesday after he was hit by a truck in Peoria.

According to police, the boy ran across Peoria Avenue in front of the pickup truck as it was traveling eastbound on the road.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said.

Police said the driver of the truck was not injured and remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor and the investigation is ongoing.

Police said no arrests have been made and no citations have been issued.

© 2018 KPNX