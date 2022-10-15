Ammonia leak at Reddy Ice facility in south Phoenixes causes evacuations, road closures

Evacuations and road closures are in place near 40th St. & Broadway Rd. after an ammonia leak at a Reddy Ice facility in the area.

PHOENIX — A chemical spill at a Reddy Ice facility in south Phoenix led to evacuations and road closures Saturday morning, Phoenix police said.

According to reports, nearby businesses in the area were evacuated, and the roads were closed for several blocks.

Police later confirmed that it was an ammonia leak that led to the closures. No injuries were reported.

The Phoenix Fire Department stepped in to handle cleanup while police closed down the area. Crews have been working to close off the leak and are already seeing lower readings on their meters, a fire department spokesman said.

Drivers can expect traffic restrictions in the area for some time while hazmat crews continue to clean up the location.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

