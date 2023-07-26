American Airlines to offer two new destinations from Sky Harbor beginning in February

The airline will be adding Tijuana, Mexico, and Pasco, Washington to its destination lineup in February.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Beginning next year, American Airlines is adding two new destinations from Sky Harbor.

Travelers using the airline can book flights to Tijuana, Mexico, and Pasco, Washington, starting in February.

The airline said that flights will land at Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco and Tijuana International Airport in Tijuana.

Representatives with Sky Harbor said the expansion is a welcome one.

“The local team here at Sky Harbor is excited about the local growth and opportunities to connect customers to new places and experiences across our network,” said the Vice President of Airport Hub Operations, Sophia Philis-Ortiz.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said the new destinations benefit the city's economy.

“The addition of a direct, non-stop flight to Tijuana, Mexico, builds on Phoenix’s status as a major hub and one of Mexico’s largest air travel markets. This new connection will ultimately strengthen our tourism industry, support business, and create more job opportunities for Phoenicians,” said Gallego.

American said in addition to the new destinations, the airline will expand its service between Phoenix and Guadalajara with two daily flights beginning on Feb. 15.

With all the new additions to its service at Sky Harbor, American will offer more than 260 daily flights to 100 destinations, according to the airline.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."