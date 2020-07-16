Crews tackling chemical fire at Amazon warehouse in Phoenix

A hazardous situation is underway as officials work to control the situation.

PHOENIX — An Amazon fulfillment center in Phoenix is currently under a hazardous material incident situation as smoke billows from a semi-truck trailer. Both local officials and state response teams are working as the full situation is still unknown.

Due to smoke and chemical fumes, evacuations have been made in every direction of the center for up to 300 yards. The immediate area is around 75th Avenue and Roosevelt.

A shelter-in-place order has been issued for an apartment complex just north of I-10, according to the Phoenix fire department.