Amazon sends Gilbert woman vulgar T-shirt instead of Kamala Harris shirt

A Gilbert woman ordered a shirt to honor Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, but she says what was delivered instead was an obscenity-laced anti-Biden shirt.

GILBERT, Ariz. — A Gilbert woman ordered a shirt to honor Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, but she says what was delivered instead was an obscenity-laced, anti-Biden shirt.

Jennifer De La Torre was inspired when watching Vice President-elect Kamala Harris give her victory speech.

“The whole family we were sitting together watching and just had a lot of pride,” says De La Torre.

So much so, that she went straight to amazon to order two shirts baring Harris’ name. But that’s not what arrived. De La Torre received one of the shirts she ordered, but one of the shirts in the mail was a shirt insulting President-elect Joe Biden.

“I was just flabbergasted like who does that,” says De La Torre.

It’s so vulgar we had to blur some words and images. De La Torre was even more shocked when she called Amazon to complain.

She told them, “I just want to let you know about a vendor that’s trading out these shirts …She says that’s what’s crazy! The vendor is Amazon.”

Amazon gave De La Torre a refund but no explanation. 12 News also reached out to Amazon. So far we haven’t received a response.

Arizona Politics