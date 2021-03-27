'Always stuck by me': Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio lays wife of 63 years to rest

Ava Arpaio died Saturday after a three-year battle with cancer. She was 89 years old.

PHOENIX — Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio laid his wife of 63 years to rest on Friday.

On Friday, family, friends and allies of Arpaio came to pay their respects at a funeral mass at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Mesa.

Among those in attendance were State Senator Wendy Rogers and the former sheriff’s chief deputy Jerry Sheridan.

“Ava’s life was steeped in the true, the good and the beautiful,” Fr. John Greb, pastor of the parish, said during the service.

Maricopa County’s longest-serving sheriff remembers devoted wife, mother

“She’s beautiful inside and outside,” Arpaio said of his late wife.

Arpaio remembered his wife Ava as a devoted wife and mother.

The couple had two kids together and four grandchildren.

“One mission she always had, make sure she that takes care of me and the family,” Arpaio said.

Ava remained a steady and loyal partner through the controversy and notoriety Arpaio received over his six terms as sheriff.

“Always stuck by me,” Arpaio said.

Ava even defended Arpaio back in 2012 during an interview with Mark Curtis.

Arpaio said his wife would be “deeply missed” as he and his family mourn her death.