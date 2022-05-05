Here's when Allister Adel's funeral will be held

A private service will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church on May 9, the family of Adel said in a press release.

The funeral plans for the late former Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel have been released by her family.

The private service, while will be closed to all media, will be held at Phoenix's St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church on May 9, the Adel family said in her obituary. Services will begin at 2 p.m.

"[Allister] is survived by her husband, David, her two beautiful sons, and her father, John Adel," the obituary said. "She will remain in her family and friends’ hearts forever."

Adel died on Sunday due to health complications, according to a statement.

She resigned from the County Attorney's Office in March after controversies and repeated calls for her resignation.

Adel made history when she became the first woman elected to the job in 2020, but her victory was quickly overshadowed by her health struggles.

She underwent emergency surgery in November 2020 for a blood clot in her brain and spent the next few weeks recovering on medical leave from her office.

Adel's problems continued into 2021 after she disclosed she had been undergoing treatment for mental health problems. Her delay in notifying the public about her treatment was questioned by other county leaders, yet Adel claimed her agency's business was continuing uninterrupted.

