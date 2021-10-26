Alleged impaired teen driver kills 2-year-old niece and man in wrong-way Tempe crash

Authorities believe a drunk teen was driving the wrong way off Loop 101.

TEMPE, Ariz. — An adolescent uncle was the driver of a wrong-way crash that killed his two-year-old niece Monday night, Tempe police said.

Authorities said the teen was driving a black vehicle the wrong way. They allege he was heading north on Price Road when he collided with a white car that was heading south.

Four people were on board the wrong-way car, including the two-year-old girl and a man who died. The child’s mother was also in the vehicle and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the baby girl was not strapped in a car seat and believe the passenger that died was not wearing a seatbelt.

"Some people think they can transport their child holding them in their arms," explained Deona Bien, Director of Women's and Children's Services at Tucson Medical Center. "Your loving arms are just not going to be enough to protect your child."

The CDC’s latest data showing that nearly 40 percent of kids 12 and younger who die in car crashes aren’t buckled up. And that even if a child is in a car seat an estimated 46% aren’t being used correctly.

It’s not clear how exactly the child was in the car that crashed in Tempe.

Bien added that children under 8 years old are required to ride in a car seat in Arizona unless they’re taller than 4' 9".

Authorities believe impairment may have been a factor in the collision.

“Many times people think about wrong-way drivers only happening on the freeways and unfortunately they are happening all over the roadways,” Barela said.

From the start of the year to October 24, the Department of Public Safety said it has investigated nine non-injury wrong-way collisions, 22 injury collisions involving wrong-way drivers and six deadly wrong-way accidents.

The agency said impairment is a factor in most serious injury and fatal wrong-way collisions. They do not track surface street collisions including wrong-way collisions.

“This road is fairly fast-paced, people go 45 to 50 miles an hour,” said Ed Traum, who lives nearby. “It’s upsetting to see.”

The victims have not been identified and it’s unknown what, if any, charges the teenage driver might face.

The woman driving the other car is in the hospital with serious injuries but in stable condition.

Police are using this incident to highlight the importance of being vigilant while driving and the use of car seats.

“Every time you put a child in a car, that child needs to be in a proper car seat,” Detective Barela said. “[They] needs to be properly restrained, anything can happen you just really never know.”

