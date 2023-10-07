Alleged road rage incident, two-car crash in Glendale

There may be outstanding suspects, police say.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — An alleged road rage incident and two vehicle crash took place early Saturday morning in Glendale, police said.

Glendale police officers responded to the area of 67th and Glendale avenues early Saturday morning in reference to a two vehicle crash. Witnesses and both involved parties mentioned the crash may have been the result of an alleged road rage incident, police said.

Two cars were driving when one of the occupant’s of one car reportedly started shooting just before the crash took place. None of the occupants in either car was injured in the gunfire, police said.

Minor injuries from the crash were reported. Police said it is believed that there are outstanding suspects, but there is no further information available to be released.

