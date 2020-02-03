GLENDALE, Ariz. — Officers responded to a vehicle collision that left a vehicle on fire Sunday evening, the Glendale Police Department said.

Authorities stated that one of the vehicles was being driven by a woman with three children as passengers. The other vehicle was a truck driven by a man with a boy as his passenger.

Police indicated that the truck was attempting to make a left turn going northbound when it collided with the other vehicle proceeding through a green light going northwest.

That was when the northwest bound vehicle caught on fire, police said.

All occupants were able to exit out of both vehicles after the crash, police said. The three children in the vehicle that caught on fire were transported to hospitals. One was a teenager with serious injuries and the other two, a pre-teen and toddler, had non-life threatening injuries. The boy in the truck wasn't injured.

Police said that the driver of the truck is being investigated for possible impairment.

Grand Avenue is shut down in all directions and there is currently not an estimated time it will reopen.

