The Marshallese women connected to an illegal adoption scheme involving Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen have all given birth and left Arizona, that's according to Kathy Nakagawa, with the non-profit Asian Pacific Community in Action.

It has been a little more than two months since Petersen was arrested and accused of luring pregnant women from the Marshall Islands to the United States to give up their babies in exchange for thousands of dollars.

In early October, authorities found eight pregnant Marshallese women living in an apartment in Mesa.

According to court documents, DPS detectives learned Petersen was involved in adopting out Marshallese babies since at least 2005. Between Nov. 30, 2015, and May 30, 2019, detectives were able to identify 28 women from the Marshall Islands who gave birth in the Phoenix area and gave their child up for adoptions. One of those women gave birth twice.

Since October, several non-profits, including Asian Pacific Community in Action (APCA) and Island Liaison, have stepped in to help the eight Marshallese birth mothers who remain in Arizona.

Nakagawa, with APCA said all the mothers have since given birth and traveled to other places throughout the United States, where they are currently living with extended family.

Nakagawa said the women left primarily throughout November and the beginning of December.

Petersen is facing more than 60 felony charges in three states.

