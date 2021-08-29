'All I can do is pray': Hurricane Katrina survivor prays for safety 16 years after deadly storm

For many, the storm represented destruction. For James Johnson, it was the last straw.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Sixteen years ago Hurricane Katrina made landfall on the Gulf Coast, which created one of the worst natural disasters of modern time.

Homes and businesses were flooded as stranded residents waited to be rescued from their rooftops.

Thousands of people relocated around the country, including James Johnson, who settled in Glendale.

“Imagine you being in your house where you are supposed to be safe and secure and your whole house is shaking while you're in it," Johnson said.

Johnson said every hurricane he would get in the bathtub with his family and place a bed over top of them.

"Time after time [I'm] wondering, 'Am I going to make it through this storm?'" Johnson said. “Mentally it drains you. Because anything you turn on the weather and you go like 'here we go again.'"

Johnson said he was lucky after Katrina, but felt he could not stay in Louisiana.

"It's like a part of your life has been ripped away.”

Johnson and his family moved to Glendale to set up a new life. Eventually, Johnson brought the flavor of home to the Valley, opening up JJ's Louisiana BBQ, cooking up back home favorites for a new group.

Although he misses home, Johnson said he had no plans on moving back.

Sixteen years to the day of Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Ida made landfall as a Category 4 storm.

Johnson still has friends and family who have stayed behind to ride out the storm. This time, all Johnson can do is hope that they will all be okay after the storm passes.

“It’s tough, it’s really tough,” Johnson said. “All I can do is pray and hope God takes care of them”

If you would like to help the victims of Hurricane Ida, you can donate to groups like The United Way, Mutual Aid Disaster Relief and The Cajun Navy Relief.

