Algae bloom temporarily closes standup paddleboarding at Tempe Town Lake

The city of Tempe is testing the water's safety and will allow the activity to resume as soon as possible.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Standup paddleboarding at Tempe Town Lake has been restricted for approximately two weeks due to seasonal algae bloom, city officials said.

The closure of the lake to the paddleboarders was announced Wednesday by the city. Other activities involving close contact to the water are also put on pause out of an abundance of caution.

Standup paddleboarding is one of several common activities to do on the lake. Because of the activity's nature, exposure to the algae bloom on the lake water could be likely.

"Probably the most important thing to know is that the water is not harmful. We're testing it to make sure," said Kris Baxter-Ging, public information officer for the city of Tempe. "What we're really trying to avoid is people ingesting the water."

The tests will take time to process, but once they determine the water meets safety standards, the lake will reopen to standup paddleboarders.

Kayaking, outrigger canoeing, rowing, sailing, dragon boating and pedal boats will not be impacted and allowed to continue. Visitors can still participate in catch and release fishing as well. Parks around Town Lake will also remain open.

“It’s only one sport that we’re restricting right now, so there’s still all the other wonderful activities that you can do,” Baxter-Ging said.

Tempe officials are asking visitors to keep their pets out of the water and avoid full-body contact with the lake water as well. Swimming has never been allowed at Town Lake.

Blue green algae blooms are common, and Town Lake has experienced it in the past.

"When there is an extreme weather change, that's usually when they happen," said Baxter-Ging. "We saw a pretty significant jump in temperatures over the last week or two and that's generally what's happened."

If you have any questions regarding Town Lake, please call 480-350-4311.

