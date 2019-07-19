AVONDALE, Ariz. - An air conditioning technician died Thursday evening while working in a homeowner's attic, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Firefighters said an Avondale family called the technician to the home near Lower Buckeye Road and Avondale Boulevard to work on the air conditioning system and got worried when they did not hear from him after about 30 minutes.

The homeowner went up to the attic and found the technician unresponsive.

Avondale and Phoenix fire department medics responded and brought the man down, but he was already dead.

Phoenix FD said the medical examiner will determine the man's cause of death.