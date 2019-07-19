AVONDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video is from a Friday morning newscast.

An air conditioning technician who died Thursday evening while working in a homeowner's attic had been working in the industry for years, friends and family said.

Steven Bell was pronounced dead Thursday evening after he was pulled from the attic at a home near Lower Buckeye Road and Avondale Boulevard.

Steven Bell

Courtesy of Tiffany Sullivan

Bell's daughter Tiffany Sullivan said her father has been working in the air conditioning business for decades.

"He was full of life. He was funny. Most of all he was loving, he loved everybody and everybody loved him," Sullivan said.

“It’s all a big blur right now and I’m really numb.”

Bell was working on the on the air conditioning system in the home of Seth Grasteit and his wife Diana when he died.

Seth Grasteit said they have known Bell for the last two years that he has been coming to fix their air conditioning.

Grasteit said he showed up around 5:30 p.m. Thursday and went straight up to work on the unit.

He said Bell went up to the attic a second time after coming down about 15 to 20 minutes later to "fiddle" with the thermostat and did not come down again.

That's when he went to check on the technician.

“We just had this sickening feeling that something was wrong," Grasteit said.

"When I got up there, I couldn’t feel a pulse. We’re just in complete shock.”

Grasteit said he found Bell with one hand "that was in the wires underneath the blower motor, next to a pan of water that was full.”

Avondale and Phoenix fire department medics responded and brought Bell down, but he was already dead.

It was well above 100 degrees Thursday, but Bell's exact cause of death has not yet been determined.

The Phoenix Fire Department said the medical examiner will determine the man's cause of death.