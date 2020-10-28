Ahwatukee man creates clever solution to keep trick or treaters safe this Halloween

Some people in Ahwatukee like Randy Stopher are getting creative with candy delivery while still keeping it safe!

PHOENIX — Halloween is just days away and little ghouls and goblins are still going to want to celebrate amid the pandemic. Some people in Ahwatukee like Randy Stopher are getting creative with candy delivery while still keeping it safe!

He recently created the "king-size candy slide."

"I wanted to keep with tradition and wanted to social distance with the kids so I put on the thinking cap," he told 12News

Randy's family has been celebrating for the last six years in the neighborhood and wasn't going to letting COVID-19 haunt their block.

"Halloween is always a fun evening where families come out and sit out on their driveways and hand candy out to kids," he added.

He didn't want to get tricked into skipping tradition, so he's treating kiddos to a cool and safe delivery style.

"We have the ladder 10 feet away, and I am gloved so I have the box of candy, the kids need to just put their bag under the pumpkins mouth and I'll send the candy down," Stopher said.

He's ready with more than 100 candy bars and clearly is masking up ahead of every monster's favorite holiday.