Ahwatukee Christmas light display shines on for one last season

PHOENIX — We all have holiday traditions, and for one Ahwatukee family, the holidays mean a big Christmas light display. But like all good things, it must come to an end.

For the past 21 years, Christmas at the Taylor home is done big.

“People always ask me how many lights I have. My running joke is if you have time to count lights. You have time to put up more lights,” said Kim Taylor.

Kim Taylor and his family have been putting up this Christmas display for the past 18 years at 3611 E. Kachina Dr. AZ.

“Never thought it would get this big. It just continues to grow year after year,” said Taylor.

There are now 300 characters, including Christmas characters and classic to new cartoon characters all created by Taylor and his family.

There’s even Santa’s mailbox where kiddos can drop off their wish lists.

“Every letter is answered,” said Taylor.

Not even the pandemic could stop this annual tradition.

“Soon as I mentioned we weren’t going to do this, all my friends and family said, ‘No, you have to do this,'” said Taylor.

So, he did - for one last time – after all these years – time will run out on this tradition.

“We’ve decided to downsize the house,” said Taylor.