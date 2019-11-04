PHOENIX — Two Homeland Security agents shot two suspects connected to a human smuggling investigation in Ahwatukee Thursday morning, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Yasmeen Pitts O'Keefe, a spokeswoman for ICE, said the agents were executing a federal arrest warrant for the two suspects. O'Keefe said the agents fired on and hit the two suspects.

One of those suspects was killed, according to information provided by the Phoenix Police Department to the staff of Phoenix City Councilman Sal DiCiccio.

ICE did not release information on the suspects' conditions.

According to DiCiccio's staff, police said federal agents force-stopped the suspect vehicle and the suspect in the front passenger opened fire with an assault rifle. Agents shot back.

Two agents were hit by gunfire, the police department told DiCiccio's staff.

Aerial footage of the scene showed two trucks stopped in front of an SUV. The SUV and at least one of the trucks had a damaged windshield, appearing to be from gunfire.

The footage also showed a truck that had crashed through a backyard wall and a person being loaded into an ambulance at the scene.

A witness at the scene told 12 News he heard at least 50 shots.





