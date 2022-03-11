Agencies gather to blow stuff up and ask Arizonans to help stop future bombings

A bomb at the end of the field goes up in a scene of flame and smoke. The countdown repeats four more times, followed by four more nearly identical explosions.



The bombs are one-pound charges mostly made up of supplies that can be bought at retail stores around the country. It's a demonstration of power and danger, followed by a plea for help.



“These explosives are real and can cause serious injury or death,” said Phillip Bates with the FBI.



In the modern world, many common goods we rely on can be used as ingredients for making a bomb.



“Across the country, there are 250,000 businesses that sell or distribute explosive precursor chemicals,” said Chuck Leas with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.



With so many options, law enforcement knows they can’t be everywhere at once. So they need the public's help.



“We cannot do it without you. If you do not report this type of information, it’s difficult for law enforcement to react,” Leas said.



What officials want is common sense reporting. Look for strange behaviors and weird buying habits that don't make sense.



“If someone is buying a whole case of drain cleaner, they either have a really bad home issue, or they are planning something else,” Leas said.



The failure to report has led to bombings.



“Things like the Nashville bombing,” said Andrew Seiffert with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. "The individual, in that case, bought large cases of chemicals like this.”



In 2021, there were 381 bombing-related incidents in the U.S. and more than 1,800 bomb threats. Officials want your help to act before it is too late.



“We would rather prevent a crime than solve a crime," said Steve Martos, assistant chief with Phoenix Police.