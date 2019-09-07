TEMPE, Ariz. — After an incident where six Tempe police officers were told to move or leave at a Tempe Starbucks went viral, those involved seem ready to move forward.

All sides, from Starbucks to the police officers involved, the police union and the police chief, have met and talked over the event garnering national headlines. The groups said through statements they want to take this negative event and make it positive.

A Starbucks on the corner of Mckellips and Scottsdale was at the center of the controversy. On July 4, six Tempe police officers came in to have a cup of coffee.

A barista approached the officers, talking to one of them by name as he was a frequent customer. The barista asked the officers to step out of view of a customer who said they were uncomfortable with the officers' presence or leave the business.

The story went viral after the Tempe Officers Association on posted about it on Facebook, saying the business showed "zero respect." #DumpStarbucks began trending because of the incident.

On Saturday, the vice president of Starbucks released an apology and saying she would come to meet with Tempe police.

Since then, all groups have met, and in statements, they say the meetings went well.

Statement from Tempe PD:

"Over the past few days, Executives of Starbucks, Tempe Police Chief Sylvia Moir, the Tempe Officers Association and members of the Tempe Police Department have engaged in meaningful and positive dialogue related to the incident that occurred on July 4, 2019. Both organizations and the individuals involved in the meetings remain committed to serving and safeguarding communities while fostering inclusiveness, dignity and respect. This will be the final statement regarding this incident as we are working to move forward."

"This afternoon, the six Tempe police officers asked to move or to leave a Tempe Starbucks on July 4, 2019, met with the company’s leadership and Tempe Police Chief Sylvia Moir. The meeting went very well. Starbucks again sincerely apologized for its role in the incident. In turn, the officers involved were given the opportunity to express in person their concerns over what happened. They came away from the meeting feeling heard and respected.

As we have said previously, the Tempe Officers Association very much hopes that this incident reaffirms the important and strong connection between our officers and our community. We also hope we can continue to work in partnership with Starbucks and the Tempe PD on positive initiatives like “Coffee With A Cop.”



While this situation may have started steeped in negativity, we remain determined to turn it into a positive moment for one and all."



