An after-school program assistant counselor at a Laveen elementary school was arrested for showing two students inappropriate images on his cellphone, police said.

On April 4, 19-year-old Arthur Carter Douglas was working during an after-school program at Paseo Point Elementary School when he showed a 9-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl pictures of naked people and private parts on his cellphone, according to the police report.

The two victims were sitting with the counselor at a picnic table when he told them he was going to show them a picture of his brother, the report reads.

On separate interviews with the victims, both said the Carter showed a video of himself with guns, according to the report.

“He showed a picture of a boys private part used to pee,” one of the victims told police, the report says.

He also showed them pictures of a naked pregnant woman and women’s private parts, the report reads.

Both victims left to tell a staff member and asked to go inside, according to the report.

Police interviewed Carter and he denied having nudity pictures in his phone, he said if the students saw something it was from his Facebook feed, the report reads.

Carder was arrested booked on four counts of furnishing harmful materials to minors.