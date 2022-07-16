'One minute can change everything': After a man is set on fire, a family asks for help and prayers

A man fights to survive nearly two weeks after he was set on fire at a valley bus stop.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — It was never supposed to happen.

Early on July 3rd, Blake Angerer was resting peacefully at a bus stop, when he was set on fire.

“A man came into our store in flames," a man calling 911 said.

When officers arrived, they found Blake at the entrance of the store engulfed in flames.

Police said witnesses told officers the suspect, Luciano Simmons, came into the store and purchased gasoline that he put in a water bottle.

Witnesses said after buying the gas, Simmons left the store and walked to a bus stop nearby. A witness at the bus stop told police Simmons poured the gasoline on Angerer and set him on fire with a butane torch.

The witness then said Angerer started running toward the store while engulfed in flames. The witness and store clerk poured water on Angerer until first responders arrived on the scene.

"One minute can change everything, he's not doing good." Riquida Angerer, Blake's sister, said.

Riquida said her younger brother is fun-loving. Which makes the attack hard to understand.

“He’s a big, little kid,” she said. "The one person I can't picture my life without is him. I don't want him to go."

His family said the burns cover 72 percent of Blake's body and he has remained unconscious since.

Blake's family is asking for prayers. They also would like people to send them selfies of support by making a post on Facebook with #BlakeStrong or #PrayersForPatience.

The GoFundMe created to help cover the medical expenses has raised over $7,800 as of July 16.

