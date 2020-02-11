After losing right to vote due to felony, Valley man talks about having rights restored

"Your voice does count. Put it out there. Make it work for you," Shaun Henning said after regaining his right to vote.

PHOENIX — Sometimes you just don't know what you have until it's taken away.

That's something one Valley man discovered after one bad decision cost him his ability to vote.

When Shaun Henning was barely 18 years old, he said he made one big mistake. It was one with life-changing consequences.

“It caused me to start my whole young adult life barred off from a lot of the freedoms that a lot of 18-year-olds would enjoy, and I didn’t understand how important they were,” Henning said.

And the 16 years to follow would show Henning the impacts a felony can have. He says he got into trouble for trying to steel beer from a gas station.

“A lot of things started coming up along the way from that time, through the next 13-14 years that really alerted me to just how limited I was and also what I was missing out on," Henning said.

One of the biggest blows, was losing the right to vote.

But in 2013, after working hard, Henning said he was pardoned. It restored his rights. One of his first freedoms to exercise, he says was registering to vote.

“A really emotional moment, because it struck us like wow, this stuff came back and now I can start doing things that I was not previously able to do," he said.

Henning, shared his story and the value of those rights with us on Nextdoor.

“Your voice counts in so many places and when people tell you that it doesn’t, whether they have reason, or they don’t believe in the voting process, they’re wrong," he said. "Your voice does count. Put it out there. Make it work for you."