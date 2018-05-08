PHOENIX- The mother of a 12-year-old girl killed in a hit-and-run earlier this week is breaking her silence to make a desperate plea for help.
LaQeia Davis, better known as Kiki, was struck on 59th Avenue and Indian School Road early Tuesday morning. Her mom, Toisonga Davis, says she had gotten into bed with Kiki Monday night after the power went out because of the monsoon storm.
“She kept looking over at me, in my eyes to see if I was awake,” said Davis.
“They did all they could do for her at the hospital, but they said she had a heart attack and couldn’t start her heart back up,”
Kiki had Down syndrome.
“She didn’t comprehend that she had to be with someone all the time because she thought that she could do it. She knew she could do it. We’d cross the street with her, she’d look both ways,” said LaQoia Davis, Kiki’s oldest sister.
There is not yet word on a possible suspect or vehicle description, as Kiki’s mom and older sister directly tell that driver to step up.
“Even if you did wrong, even if you were drinking or texting, or whatever, you hit someone, and you saw their body in your rearview mirror and you just kept going,” said LaQoia.
“I don’t wish you no ill feelings, so if you see this turn yourself in or if anyone knows anything please give the police a call,” said Toisonga.
You can also remain anonymous by calling 480-WITNESS (946-6377) or submitting a tip online.
Kiki’s family is also in big need of support for her funeral expenses