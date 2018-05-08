PHOENIX- The mother of a 12-year-old girl killed in a hit-and-run earlier this week is breaking her silence to make a desperate plea for help.

LaQeia Davis, better known as Kiki, was struck on 59th Avenue and Indian School Road early Tuesday morning. Her mom, Toisonga Davis, says she had gotten into bed with Kiki Monday night after the power went out because of the monsoon storm.

“She kept looking over at me, in my eyes to see if I was awake,” said Davis.

It’s the last time she would see Kiki alive. About an hour later, Toisonnga would be alerted by one of her other daughters asking where Kiki was, because she had seen a deadly scene just a few blocks away from their home.

“Everything was so foggy and so surreal. When I got up there on the scene, I seen her little feet,” said Davis.

Kiki would not survive.

“They did all they could do for her at the hospital, but they said she had a heart attack and couldn’t start her heart back up,” added Davis.

Kiki had Down syndrome. Known to be rambunctious, her mom and sisters believe the power outage is what may have lead her to walk down to the convenience store for a drink.

“She didn’t comprehend that she had to be with someone all the time because she thought that she could do it. She knew she could do it. We’d cross the street with her, she’d look both ways,” said LaQoia Davis, Kiki’s oldest sister.

There is not yet word on a possible suspect or vehicle description, as Kiki’s mom and older sister directly tell that driver to step up.

“Even if you did wrong, even if you were drinking or texting, or whatever, you hit someone, and you saw their body in your rearview mirror and you just kept going,” said LaQoia.

“I don’t wish you no ill feelings, so if you see this turn yourself in or if anyone knows anything please give the police a call,” said Toisonga.

You can also remain anonymous by calling 480-WITNESS (946-6377) or submitting a tip online.

Kiki’s family is also in big need of support for her funeral expenses and they set up a GoFundMe page.

