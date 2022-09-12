After 6 tries, shelter dog still searches for her 'fur-ever' home

From Dec. 6-11, pets like Dina qualify for the Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelter adoption event. Through Empty the Shelter, Dina’s adoption fee is only $50.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Dina has had a run of bad luck lately.

Over the past year, she has been kicked out of her home six times. While the folks at the Arizona Animal Welfare League are nice people, Dina, a 7-year-old Labrador mix- is ready to find her proverbial “fur-ever” home.

“So, Dina is a super sweet girl. She has a lot of energy for being around 7,” said Kimberly Vermillion, the Director of Communications at the AAWL. “She's just been looking for a forever home for a little while now.”

Space. That’s one thing that Dina needs. Space to run and play.

Even with the training that AAWL has given her, Dina still needs to be an only dog.

“She loves toys, and she loves to cuddle, and she loves to play fetch as well,” said Vermillion. “So, she is a perfect dog; she's super sweet.”

From Dec. 6-11, pets like Dina qualify for the Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelter adoption event. Through Empty the Shelter, Dina’s adoption fee is only $50.

That could be a steal for the right family who could use an active dog that is full of love.

Like Dina.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

12News on YouTube