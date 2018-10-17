SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — People like to say "everything happens for a reason," but for many of us, the reason is impossible to realize right away. The saying and universal trouble with it's meaning are true for Stephanie Murphy and Hilary George.

Neither woman was born in Arizona, Stephanie originally came to Valley to attend Arizona State University, while Hilary made the move with her now ex-husband 18 years ago.

Eighteen years living mere miles apart, but the two never actually met until a few months ago. Hilary started an ancestry.com account to hopefully find family for her adopted daughter. Stephanie was adopted herself, and her adopted parents bought her the ancestry kit as a Christmas present. A match came back in the database, and after a some Facebook searching, Stephanie realized the two actually had mutual friends.

Long story short, friends put them in contact, and the DNA results said they were a 99.9 percent biological match! Not just a mutual parent, but both parents.

After growing up thousands of miles apart, unrelated circumstances brought them to Arizona, and ancenstry.com brought them together.

Everything happens for a reason.

