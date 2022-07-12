'Exit to text it': ADOT releases finalists for new freeway safety messages

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation is once again letting the public determine what type of messages will be displayed on Arizona's freeway signs.
Twelve finalists were released Tuesday that had been narrowed down from a pool of 3,100 submissions for the agency's safety message competition.
Anyone who has driven along the state's interstate system in the last few years has likely seen a witty phrase reminding them to buckle up or slow down.
The annual contest put on by ADOT has resulted in the generation of several clever slogans used to publicize safety messages throughout the state.
Previous winners have often incorporated references to popular movies or songs, like one of last year's winning messages: "Life is a highway, I wanna ride it with a seatbelt on."
ADOT has been conducting the message contest since 2016 and the agency regularly attracts thousands of ideas for slogans each year.
The 12 final slogans for 2022 include:
- Use your vision; avoid a collision
- You won't make it, if you fake it; buckle up AZ
- Kind is cool; drive the golden rule
- Hands on the wheel; not your meal
- Don't hurry; be happy
- Belts & blinkers; summer's hottest accessories
- Signal 2 the left, signal 2 the right; merge real smooth
- Disengage; with road rage
- Got a tab?; call a cab
- Safe drive; what a vibe
- Drive buzzed; get stung
- Exit; to text it
Arizonans have until July 18 to vote for the finalist they like the most. Online voting can be found here.
