PHOENIX — If you've ever traveled on the Interstate 10 from Chandler and Ahwatukee through the Broadway curve, you know it can be a headache.

“There's almost 300,000 vehicles a day going through the Broadway curve,” said Tom Herrmann, public information officer for the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT wants to fix the traffic headaches between the Loop 202 to the Interstate 17 split by adding more lanes. The state also wants to modify where the U.S. 60 meets the I-10. The $700 million project could start in early 2021.

“We know we're going to cause congestion. We know we're going to cause people headaches. We're trying to minimize that by stretching it out over 4 years and working on pieces at a time,” said Herrmann.

A silver lining in all this -- the 202 Loop South Mountain freeway will be completed by then and should move some of the traffic away from the construction.

“We're projecting the South Mountain Freeway to have about 117,000 vehicles a day,” said Herrmann.

For more information on the proposed construction, visit azdot.gov/I10BroadwayCurve.