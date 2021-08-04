ADOT: I-17 in north Phoenix will get resurfaced sometime this year

You may have noticed the I-17 just north of Peoria road is not looking it’s best these days. ADOT has plans to fix it.

PHOENIX — If your commute takes you on the I-17 or I-10 here in the Valley, you can tell parts of those freeways have seen better days.

You may have noticed the I-17 just north of Peoria Road is not looking it’s best these days – stripped down to the concrete, showing its bumps and bruises. Some sections look to be separated at the seams.

“Last summer what we did was – we made the decision to remove the worn section of rubberized asphalt," said Doug Nintzel. Spokesperson for Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). "There were too many areas where the rubberized asphalt was creating open areas and people were complaining about the bumping ride along that stretch of I-17."

It looked similar to the bumpy ride on the I-10 between the stack and 43rd Avenue. Where large holes resembling potholes jostled vehicles has they drove over.

“If it’s getting older – it can dry out a bit but then also the weather can contribute to it. When we have the storms that occur water can start to get underneath,” said Nintzel.

Not to mention all the heavy traffic that drives through daily. So, It’s time to replace it.

“Rubberized asphalt does have its place in terms of durability, the smoothness. Then also, there is the ability to reduce the tire noise off vehicles,” said Nintzel.

While your ride may have a little jiggle to it - there is a light at the end of the asphalt.

“We are in the coming year going to do a new resurfacing project that section of I-17 from Dunlap Avenue all the way to Deer Valley road,” said Nintzel

No exact date has been set for the I-17 construction.