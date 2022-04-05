ADOT camera captures photos of truck hauling strange object. What is it?

The Arizona Department of Transportation tweeted out pictures of the object and the internet has questions.

PHOENIX — The internet loves a good mystery. From the Loch Ness Monster to the strange monoliths, there are plenty of creatures and objects that capture the curiosity of people around the globe.

Could the Arizona Department of Transportation have the next great mystery?

ADOT took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a couple of strange photographs.

"NOW: We spotted this off the I-10 at Citrus," the tweet read. "What do you think it is?"

Along with the question, they shared two photos of a truck hauling a large, blue object on the I-10 at Citrus Road. And by looking at the photos, the internet was ready to solve this mystery.

NOW: We spotted this off the I-10 at Citrus. What do you think it is? #aztraffic #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/6Vq6pYHDMh — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 5, 2022

Looking at the tweet replies, it didn't take long for alien conspiracies to be thrown around.

You weren’t supposed to see this pic.twitter.com/BRcujnY3Oy — Taylor Costello (@TaylorFromPhx) April 5, 2022

There were also more earthly suggestions.

My husband is guessing some kind of drone, but the thing in the middle (technical term) is throwing him. — Denise Conte, PhD (@PhDeniseConte) April 5, 2022

nope NASA X-59 — Matt Hartman (@ShorealoneFilms) April 5, 2022

For now, this object will remain a mystery. But it's still fun to wonder. What do you think it is?

