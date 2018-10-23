Sometimes you can just be too good for your own good. That's how the ol' saying goes, right?

Anyway, that was the case for Binx, who was found by hikers just over a month ago running around the desert. The hikers spent time trying to find his owner before giving him to the Arizona Animal Welfare League.

The shelter said he was just there a couple days before he was adopted. But two days later, the people who adopted Binx returned him.

Now, you might be thinking: Maybe he was bad? Maybe he didn't get along with other dogs? Maybe he didn't like kids?

Nope.

"I was adopted and returned within 48 hours, with notes saying I’m potty trained, good with kids, fun to play with, and good with dogs in the home!" the shelter wrote on Facebook in the voice of Binx.

Binx was apparently too good.

"They decided they wanted more of a challenge," the Facebook post read, "and I think the only challenging part of me is how devastatingly handsome I am."

And by the look of those Facebook comments, it won't be long before this good dog finds a loving home.

"You know he's going to find another amazing home, so now it's just funny. It's just a really funny thing that we're like 'I'm sorry Binx, but you're to too perfect," Michael Morefield with AAWL said.

