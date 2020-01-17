PHOENIX — The Hacienda Healthcare facility in Phoenix will stay open, according to a statement from the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says they reached an agreement with Hacienda that "gives the state increased oversight over the facility while allowing for the residents to stay in their home."

A spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Health Services says moving the patients could have been harmful.

"Because of their serious medical needs, moving these patients could have been harmful to them and was the option of last resort," an ADHS spokesperson said.

The agreement requires Hacienda to hire "external quality improvement experts to ensure the health and safety of the residents," the spokesperson said.

This is the facility where an incapacitated woman receiving care was raped and later gave birth.

The man accused of the rape is expected to stand trial next month.

ADHS is expected to continue to monitor the facility to ensure patients are safe.