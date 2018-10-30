If you’re still looking for Halloween plans, Fear Farm in Phoenix might be worth a stop.

The haunted attraction is one of the many activities around the Valley and Today in AZ’s Adam Bagni took a tour to help get us in the trick-or-treat spirit.

According to the attraction’s website, Fear Farm is Phoenix’s largest Halloween event. Some of the activities included at the event near 99th Avenue and McDowell Road are the Phoenix Haunted Hayride, Slaughterhouse, Undead and more.

During his visit, Bagni also became a zombie for the full effect.

