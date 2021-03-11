Actor Rob Schneider rescued by Scottsdale police

The Saturday Night Live alum said Scottsdale police recently came to his aid after his car broke down in the Valley.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Actor Rob Schneider, known for his roles in "The Hot Chick" and "Grown Ups," was in need of some assistance recently after experiencing car trouble in the Valley.

The 58-year-old entertainer thanked the Scottsdale Police Department in a tweet Wednesday after a local officer came to his rescue.

"A huge thank you to Scottsdale finest for all your help today when my car broke down," Schneider wrote.

Schneider, who relocated to Arizona in the last couple of years, has appeared in several films with fellow Saturday Night Live alum Adam Sandler and most recently competed on "The Masked Singer." His daughter is singer Elle King.

He had also been the spokesperson for State Farm Insurance until he was dropped in 2014 due to his anti-vaccination views.

A huge THANK YOU to Scottsdale Finest @ScottsdalePD for all your help today when my car broke down! Thanks, Officer Lee! YOU CAN DO IT!! pic.twitter.com/F4hj5hNX3M — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) December 23, 2021

