A "full-scale active shooter exercise" will take place at Luke Air Force Base in the West Valley on Wednesday.

Officials said the exercise will be restricted to Luke Air Force Base property.

As a result, the exercise may affect entry and exit procedures at the base.

Officials stressed that there is no "threat to the public or base population" related to the drill.

"Military installations regularly perform these simulated events to ensure the base population is prepared if the real-world scenario were to occur," officials said in a press release.

If you have any questions about the drill, feel free to call the Luke AFB Public Affairs Office at (623) 856-6011.

