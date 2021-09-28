x
Valley

2 sent to hospital after 'active bee incident' in Scottsdale

The Scottsdale Fire Department responded to the incident near 87th Street and Raintree Drive.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Fire crews in Scottsdale foamed a beehive Tuesday afternoon to "mitigate the hazard," after reports of a bee incident near 87th Street and Raintree Drive. 

The Scottsdale Fire Department responded to the call where two people were transported to a local hospital. 

It's unclear if those people were stung, what their conditions are or what happened leading up to the incident. 

This is a developing story. Please check back with 12 News for updates.

   

