2 sent to hospital after 'active bee incident' in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Fire crews in Scottsdale foamed a beehive Tuesday afternoon to "mitigate the hazard," after reports of a bee incident near 87th Street and Raintree Drive.

The Scottsdale Fire Department responded to the call where two people were transported to a local hospital.

It's unclear if those people were stung, what their conditions are or what happened leading up to the incident.

