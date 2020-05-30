Mesa pastor: To stop racial injustice, everyone needs to first acknowledge it

"If something happens, just let it happen, come home to me and let me fight it, because I don't want to bury my son."

PHOENIX — Racial tensions continue to be in the spotlight across the country between protesters and law enforcement officials after the death of 46-year-old African American George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis Police.

The question is, how do we move forward and address what many say is a broken relationship between people of color and law enforcement?

Andre Miller is the pastor of New Beginnings Church in Mesa and says the black experience is often ignored. He says in order to bring an end to systemic racism and injustice, the greater community needs to acknowledge it exists.

"We need people that don’t look like me to say that they’re angry as well because you know that I’m angry. You know that I'm hurt. You know that I’m grieving the loss of another African-American man. So sit at the table with and we can talk and we can discuss things but the greater community has to say that there’s a problem as well and then that’s when you’ll start seeing things happen," says Pastor Miller.

Miller spoke with his 17-year-old son about the death of Floyd as well as the protests across the country and in Phoenix. "If something happens, just let it happen, come home to me and let me fight it, because I don't want to bury my son." That is a very real reality for Miller.

Thursday night, hundreds protesting his death around the country and in downtown Phoenix. Pastor Miller says the racial divide has narrowed but not enough.

"There are still areas that we need to challenge, but in challenging those areas and fixing them it takes more than an African American male to say that the criminal justice system effects my family unfairly."

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams acknowledged that "folks in the community are tired," at a press conference Friday. Chief Williams met with the members of African American Christian Clergy Coalition (AACCC) hosted at the First Institutional Baptist Church in regards to the death of Mr. George Floyd and other issues.

Since becoming Phoenix Police Chief, Williams has worked to improve police transparency, issuing thousands of body cameras and changing training protocols. Dr. William H. Stewart Sr., lead pastor of the First Institutional Baptist Church says Chief Williams has the full support of the AACCC.

Pastor Miller says the African-American community in Phoenix, Mesa and around the country need allies to stand beside him and others and call out systemic racism and racial injustice whenever it rears it's ugly head.

"We need allies that yield the floor, and what that means is that people come along side of me or stand beside me who don’t look like me and say Andre I will hear your experience. I value your experience I stand with you to change what you’re feeling and I’m here with you until we make it better," says Miller.