A man was seen on video groping a woman in a Scottsdale apartment complex. Police believe he may be responsible for similar crimes.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Surveillance footage in Scottsdale caught an alleged groper in the act as he chased after a woman entering her apartment at night.

Police arrested the suspect, but said there could be more victims out there.

The original incident happened near Scottsdale and Shea roads.

In the footage, a man can be seen running after a woman as she opens the door to her apartment.

The woman said he groped her then walked away.

Scottsdale police said a neighbor caught the crime on a surveillance camera then shared it on a neighborhood app.

Once investigators got wind of it, they investigated further and did a stake out in the area.

On Tuesday night, while police were there, another woman reported the same crime.

“Obviously, this is a concern for us,” said Sgt. Kevin Watts with Scottsdale Police.

Officers arrested 26-year-old Christian Stadler as he drove out of the complex.

Police said the woman identified him and that during questioning, he admitted to groping both women.

But police said Stadler may be responsible for similar crimes reported around the Valley.

“We’re still following up and trying to put all these pieces together…We’re fairly confident there’s probably other victims,” said Watt.

Investigators said they’re looking to see if he’s tied to crimes reported as far back as February.

Stadler is expected in court Thursday morning.