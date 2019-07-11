An AC repairman who was charged with murder after he shot and killed a homeowner during an argument in 2018 was found not guilty on Wednesday.

Robert Moore was found not guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 41-year-old Frank Pineda, the Superior Court of Arizona announced.

Moore was working as a repairman for Arrowhead Aire when he shot Pineda at his home in the area of Citrus Road and Grand Avenue on July 20, 2018.

The shooting occurred after an altercation broke out between the two while Moore was there to perform some repairs, police said at the time.

Pineda died of his injuries at a local hospital.