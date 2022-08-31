'Absolutely astonished': Businesses dealing with aftermath of deadly North Phoenix shooting

Three days after a mass shooting in north Phoenix, businesses are finding destruction that was left behind.

PHOENIX — It's been three days since a shooting rampage near 26th Avenue and Deer Valley Road that killed two people and hurt several others, including two Phoenix police officers.

While police investigate the shooting, local business owners are still in shock and left picking up some destruction left behind.

"Absolutely astonished," Thomas O'Kane said. "It's certainly in your mind, every minute it's in your mind, every minute its terror."

O'Kane owns Action Auto Repair across the street from where Sunday night's shooting happened. His surveillance cameras caught the deadly chain of events, showing the gunman at one point walking around firing shots.

"People talk about the traumatic stress," he said. "It's real. Looking at it makes you think so."

Phoenix police said around 8:30 p.m., 24-year-old Isaiah Steven Williams went on a shooting spree. Dressed head to toe in tactical gear, officers say, he left a motel room and began firing. He initially shot at a car pulling into the parking lot.

Williams also fired shots at police officers when they arrived. Five people were hurt and two others, 44-year-old Karla Garzona and 36-year-old Misael Arevalo were killed.

"It's unbelievable the amount of power the rifle put out," O'Kane said.

Several businesses nearby were also damaged by gunfire. That includes at O'Kane's, where several cars and walls are now marked by bullet holes.

"To go through a solid steal gate," he said. "A steal building and then penetrate the cars that were inside the shop, it's unbelievable the amount of power those rifles have."

His focus though is on the victims because even though he didn't know those who were killed, he's still heartbroken.

"The grief, it's terrible," he said. "It's terrible, how can people go through this? It's not right."

The big question now is why, why did the gunman do this. 12News reached out to Phoenix police for any updates on the case. As of Wednesday, they said there's nothing new to report, and that it's still under investigation.

