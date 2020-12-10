Abrazo Surprise Hospital, first for the West Valley city, opens its doors Monday

The Abrazo Surprise Hospital, located at the Loop 303 and Bell Road, opened its doors at 7 a.m. Monday.

PHOENIX — A city in the West Valley has finally gotten its first hospital after the doors to the Abrazo Surprise Hospital opened on Monday.

The hospital, which is located at the Loop 303 and Bell Road, opened its doors at 7 a.m.

The hospital, according to a press release, is smaller than a typical hospital but includes surgical services, a full emergency department, private inpatient rooms, ultrasound, x-ray and CT scan, laboratory, pharmacy and other services.

“Abrazo Surprise Hospital is in an ideal location for ease of access and we are able to provide a higher level of care than an urgent care," Administrative Director Chrissy Salazar, RN. said in a statement. "Our general surgery capability means if you come to the ER with gall bladder symptoms or appendicitis, for example, you won’t need to be transferred elsewhere. We will have 24/7 emergency and general surgery coverage."

Hospital officials said in the press release that it is prepared to serve patients of all ages and expects to deal mostly with patients with abdominal pain, sprains and broken bones, lacerations, pneumonia and flu.

“We also have the capability of extending care beyond the ER to the observation or inpatient environment for lower acuity, uncomplicated medical conditions," Dr. Brian Hess, an emergency medicine physician at Abrazo Surprise Hospital said in a statement.