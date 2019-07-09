PHOENIX — About two dozen people were displaced after an apartment complex in Glendale caught fire early Saturday.

The Glendale Fire Department said about 20 to 25 people were displaced after the first-alarm fire broke out near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 2:45 a.m.

Crews were able to contain the fire and keep it from spreading.

Glendale Fire Department

The American Red Cross' Phoenix chapter said they assisted 26 people from 10 apartments, but not all of the residents affected were home at the time of the fire.

No one was injured, Glendale Fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.