About 100 people displaced after Phoenix apartment breaks out in flames

No injuries were reported after the apartment near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road in Phoenix caught on fire.

PHOENIX — An estimated 100 people were displaced but no injuries were reported after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Phoenix early Friday.

The Phoenix Fire Department said crews were dispatched around 3:30 a.m. for reports of a fire coming from a second-story apartment near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road.

By the times crews arrived on scene, the first-alarm fire had stretched to the third floor.

Crews used multiple water supplies to start putting out the flames.

Crews were able to evacuate all of the apartments and conducted a search of the complex.

About 90 to 100 people were displaced, the department said. Crisis response teams and the Arizona Red Cross were on scene to help those people.

The Red Cross said an additional 36 units have had power turned off and the local utility company is on scene restoring power. They will assess the needs of those displaced and provide whatever they need.

The fire was mostly out by 6 a.m. Crews will be at the complex for the rest of the day to put out hotspots.

No firefighters were injured and no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Crews are getting good knockdown on the fire. Indian School will be shut down from 23rd Ave to 19th Ave, we ask you to please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/DFjKgSUzAz — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) August 28, 2020