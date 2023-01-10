Ability360 hosts inclusive deep sea fishing adventure for people in the Valley with disabilities

Eleven incredible people, ranging in age from 17 to 73, took part in the trip.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — A Valley organization recently took a group of people with a wide range of physical and intellectual disabilities on a deep-sea fishing trip to Catalina Island in southern California.

It wasn’t only the trip of a lifetime for those who joined in on the fun, but an empowering one at the same time.

Eleven incredible people, ranging in age from 17 to 73, took part in the trip.

All of the participants are living with disabilities including a spinal cord injury, PTSD and spina bifida.

Not only are they inspiring individuals, but they're also super adventurous, like Heidi Miller and Rob Beatty, who wouldn’t have missed this trip for anything.

“I would rather be thoroughly exhausted, having had the experience and had the fun, being with other people… sharing it, than miss it,” said Beatty.

Beatty is living with epilepsy.

Miller was born with a very rare birth defect called Arthrogryposis. It’s a condition that affects her joints and bones.

“You get stuck in your own struggles, in your own head and it’s great to see that this person has a harder time than you, and you can help them, and then the next person has an easier time, and they can help you," said Miller.

“They kind of inducted me into their family and made me feel like a family member,” said Michael Betts, who has glaucoma, a disease that damages your eye’s optic nerve.

“We really do get connected like family, the laughing and just the silliness,” said Miller.

“That’s something that I want to not only expand but bring other people into… expand the family, expand the experience,” said Betts.

To make it all happen, the team at Ability360 in Phoenix and its 360Outdoors program partnered with Casa Colina, a rehabilitation hospital in California.

“Deep sea fishing, kayaking, outrigger canoe… everybody can do it,” said Kaitlyn Verfuerth, a four-time Paralympian in wheelchair tennis and paracanoe.

Verfuerth is the outdoor manager at Ability 360.

“I’m really good at figuring out ways of adapting and modifying different equipment,” she said.

Verfuerth planned the pilot trip they hope to do for years to come.

"It was so much fun!” said Miller.

Right now, they’re planning more trips just like this, to further Ability360’s mission of continuing a 40-year tradition of offering and promoting programs to empower people with all disabilities, all to help achieve or continue independent lifestyles.

Next, stop - Emerald Cove near Lake Mead this month!

Up to Speed