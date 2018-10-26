The element of surprise! That's what an elementary student in the Dysart Unified School District was hoping to include when planning to surprise one of his favorite mentors at school with a dozen red roses as a thank you and he did just that.

Keri O'Connor helped him step up when he struggled to fit in at school.

She’s this week's 12 News A+ Teacher of the Week.

“I nominated Miss O’Connor, because she helped me when I was in trouble,” said Franco DiMatteo. “I brought roses, because it was a nice gift and I also got a bookmark.”

The bookmark reads “May you be proud of the work you do.”

“Hello A+ Teacher of the Week,” he said.

“Look at you!” said O’Connor as she walked through the door. “Can I have a hug? You are so sweet!

Thank you so much. I didn’t even know this was happening.”

“Element of surprise,” he said and smiled. “Element of surprise, isn’t that the truth!” she said. “You are one of my favorites, you know that right?”

“She helped me when I was in trouble,” he said. “When I said no to my work, she helped me. Now in 5th grade I do almost all my work.”

“I really saw great potential in him,” said O’Connor. “He is a very smart kid, he is very kind.”

“I have A’s and B’s, I have some C’s, when she didn’t help me, I had all F’s,” said DiMatteo. “I just wanted to thank her for doing this.”

“The biggest thing that I try to teach all my students and the kids that I interact with is that you have someone on your side,” she said. “No matter where you are, and I’m gonna cry, that someone’s there to support you.”

“It’s amazing to see who he is today, and that’s our hope as teachers, is that we change kids,” said O’Connor. “I want to say thank you to Franco. He’s an amazing kid and his family is amazing.” “Thank you for appreciating me for your hard work.”

