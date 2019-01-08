PHOENIX — A Phoenix man was arrested this week for allegedly holding a classroom of teachers hostage as he was running from police.

Chad Jobe, 24, was arrested Wednesday on 12 counts of kidnapping and holding victims hostage and one count of resisting arrest.

According to court documents, Jobe entered a classroom full of 21 teachers at North Valley Christian Academy near Interstate 17 and Dove Valley Road around 10 a.m. Monday and told them he had a gun.

Jobe was running on foot from police who were attempting to contact him for a felony warrant for violating his probation.

Jobe jumped a wall to the school and ran into the building shortly before an officer heard him say that he had a gun and saw him enter a classroom.

When officers entered the classroom, they saw Jobe sitting behind a desk with the teachers sitting behind student desks.

Jobe was taken into custody without incident shortly after.

No weapon was found. Jobe denied ever having a gun or saying he had a gun.

Jobe was taken to a hospital because he said he could not move his legs and was released Wednesday, when he was arrested.

Jobe was ordered to post a $50,000 cash bond to be released on electronic monitoring. He was expected to appear in court next Aug. 8.