A peaceful tribute to George Floyd following days of protests in Phoenix

They put #FlowersForFloyd at different locations to symbolize different meanings.

PHOENIX — George Floyd’s death has sparked days of protests in Phoenix, but today one group paid tribute to Floyd with flowers and signs throughout downtown Phoenix.

They hope this small gesture will continue to spark conversation about change.

“Because of safety concerns up until a couple days ago, we weren’t sure if coming out in the evening was the smartest idea for us,” said Sebrina Shaw, who decided to share a message through a simple, beautiful gesture.

“We’ve placed flowers at three different locations… much nicer than having any kind of looting or negativity or destruction,” she said. “We thought that would be a beautiful way to honor George Floyd and the movement of Black Lives Matter.”

They chose each location to symbolize a different meaning.

“The George W. Carver cultural center. It used to be a segregated school. We know change still needs to happen,” said Shaw. “The federal courthouse. I’m a defense attorney and I know that for attorneys and the courts, the prosecutors and the judges need to hear this message too.”

“Our last location is here at the Phoenix Police Department,” she said. “We also thought it was important to show we understand that law enforcement has an important job and the change has to happen here on the streets.”

“I saw what they were doing and I said I want to be a part of that and I can be a part of it,” said Priscilla Krucko, who stopped by to join in. “…because I’m saddened by everything that’s going on. I’m saddened, because there are so many black people out there and we are all not bad. There are some bad apples in every race, but I’m out here, because I wanted to do something peaceful. I’ve been praying, but I wanted to do something physical.”

These small steps are contributing to the positive wave taking place.

“You know it made my heart feel better,” she said.

They’re spreading a powerful message, they hope others will continue to share.

“No one should have to die like George Floyd,” said Krucko.

“I’m glad to see that we have different law enforcement agencies coming out and saying to the citizens we hear you and we’re with you,” Shaw.