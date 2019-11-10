PHOENIX — A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Phoenix Thursday evening, police said.

On Oct. 10 around 7 p.m., police said 62-year-old Terrence Albright drove his motorcycle eastbound on Desert Cove Avenue and pulled out onto Cave Creek Road in the two-way left-hand turn lane headed northbound.

As Albright drove to the turn lane on Cave Creek, police said he collided with a Dodge Charger that entered the turn lane, preparing to turn left onto Desert Cove Ave.

After the crash, Albright was transported to a local hospital, but he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said. Authorities added that he was not wearing a helmet.

RELATED: Medical transport helicopter makes emergency landing north of Phoenix

The 25-year-old woman driving the Charger stayed on scene and was evaluated for signs of impairment. Police said she was found to be impaired and was cited for DUI then released. The woman and her two passengers were not injured in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

RELATED: A man tased a trespasser trying to enter his home by doggie door. The suspect was a San Diego Padres pitcher.